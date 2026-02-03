NFL to host first Paris international game in 2026

HQ

The NFL's international games have been a huge success for the American league, with the UK market being particularly receptive to the sport, with years and years of hosted games in London. This won't be changing for the UK any time soon, as three games will come to the capital in 2026, but elsewhere around the globe there will also be a plethora of matches too.

The NFL will return to Australia in 2026 for a single game, as well as scheduling one match in Brazil, one in Mexico, and one in Germany too. Beyond this, following 2025's successful Spanish venture at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a multi-year agreement has been locked in to see the NFL return to the Spanish capital from 2026 and beyond, but there's even more to add...

For the first time, in the 2026 season, the NFL will head to France for a Parisian game. It will occur at the Stade de France and will feature the New Orleans Saints as one of the two attending teams. The other has yet to be confirmed, but we'll know for a fact when the 2026 schedule is shared in a month or two.

With all of these planned international games, where else would you like to see the NFL host a match?