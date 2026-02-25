NFL reveals that the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars will play three matches in London

HQ

The NFL has confirmed the teams that will visit London for the series of regular season games later this year: the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars. The dates have not been confirmed, and will be announced when NFL releases the full schedule for the 2026 season in May, but we know they will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

In total, they will play three matches in London, as part of the international games series. Other stops of the NFL tour next season, late in 2026, include Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Munich, Mexico City, and Madrid.

The Jaguars have already played as hosts at the Wembley stadium 11 times since 2011, and three as hosts at the Tottenham stadium. The team from Jacksonville recently reached the NFL play-offs, but were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills. It's exciting having the Jaguars back "coming off a really successful season with a relatively young core and a new coach and had a run at the playoffs", said NFL UK General Manager Henry Hodgson to Sky Sports.