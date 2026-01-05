NFL regular seasone ends - Final standings and wild card schedule

HQ

NFL regular season has ended, with the Pittsburgh Steelers clinching the fourth seed in the AFC play-offs with a touchdown in the last minute against Baltimore Ravens, to earn a place for the wild card round that takes place this week, from January 10 to January 13.

As a domino effect, the Carolina Panthers clinched the final NFC play-off spot without even playing on Sunday, ending what many experts think was one of the most unpredictable NFL seasons in years.

The road to the Super Bowl is now set, with the top seeds of the two confederations (Denver Broncos in the AFC and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC) qualifying for the Divisional rounds, while the other 12 teams, six from each division, will meet in the Wild Card round:

AFC Seedings



Broncos (14-3)

Patriots (14-3)

Jaguars (13-4)

Steelers (10-7)

Texans (12-5)

Bills (12-5)

Chargers (11-6)



NFC Seedings



Seahawks (14-3)

Bears (11-6)

Eagles (11-6)

Panthers (8-9)

Rams (12-5)

49ers (12-5)

Packers (9-7-1)



NFL Wild card round schedule:

Saturday January 10



Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers (22:30 CET, 21:30 GMT)



Sunday January 11



Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (2:00 CET, 1:00 GMT)



Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT)



San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (22:30 CET, 21:30 GMT)



Monday January 12



Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots (2:00 CET, 1:00 GMT)



Tuesday January 13



Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2:15 CET, 1:15 GMT)

