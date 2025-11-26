NFL player suspended for blow in the groin against rival: one game's salary

HQ

NFL player for Carolina Panthers, Tre'von Moehrig, has been suspended with one match without pay for a low blow against Jauan Jennings from San Francisco 49ers. Moehrig, 26-year-old player in the position of safety, hit Jennings in the groin after a play in the fourth quarter, and NFL punished him for unsportsmanship.

Specifically, the American Football league said that Moehrig broke "Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,' including, among others, 'throwing a punch, or a forearm, or kicking at an opponent.'"

You can see the moment here (in slow motion) and it is quite painful to watch...

After the moment, Jennings responded striking Moehrig in the face, which could also cause him a fine, but not a suspension. Moehrig will miss one match, Sunday's match against Los Angeles Rams... and therefore will not be payed for that match, which could cost him one millon dollars, according to EFE.

NFL warned their players that they would more harshily prosecute and punish unsportmanship attitudes. This is the third suspension for these reasons this season. The first was for Jalen Carter, defensive tackle for the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who, before the start of the Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which kicked off the season, spat on the jersey of opposing quarterback Dak Prescott, earning him a one-game suspension and a $57,222 fine.