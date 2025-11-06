NFL player Marshawn Kneeland from Dallas Cowboys dies unexpectedly, aged 24

HQ

Marshawn Kneeland, NFL player for Dallas Cowboys, has died unexpectedly on November 6, at the age of 24. It has been announced by his team, without saying the cause of death. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

The devastating news came as a complete shock to everyone in NFL. Kneeland was only in his second season for the Cowboys, being picked in second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. He had played 18 games, with four starts, making 26 tackles. He had just made his first career touchdown last Tuesday, in a match against Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, said he hwas "shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."