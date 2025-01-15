NFL London Games 2025: how to get tickets Jets, Browns and Jaguars games

HQ

While NFL playoffs continues (this week the divisional round will take place), the Football American League announced the teams that will travel to London next year for the International Games, a series of fixtures held internationally, hoping to attract new fans outside of the US.

The three teams that will play next year, during the 2025 regular season in London, are the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. Some games will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium, while others will take place at the Tttenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S.

NFL next year will get more international than ever. Berlin will host for the first time an NFL game (previously, the League went to Munich (2022 and 2024) and Frankfurt (2023). The Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid will also host an NFL game for the first time in Spain.

How to get tickets for the NFL London Games

Dates, times, prices and other details will be announced in Spring, as those games will be played during the Fall. NFL has also confirmed that tickets won't go on sale until June or July for the games in London, but a website to sign up and received ticket information has gone live.