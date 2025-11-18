NFL expected to return to Spain after Sunday's game brought big economic boost for the city and Real Madrid

HQ

The first NFL match in Spain, played last Sunday at the Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, won't be the last. The experiment (a first for Spain, but common in other countries like Germany, United Kingdom or Brazil, which regularly host NFL "international games") was a big success for the city, for Real Madrid which leased the stadium, and for the teams and fans, who witnessed an epic match with an overtime and a happy ending for the "locals", Miami Dolphins, who bounced from seven points down and ended up winning 16-13.

Spanish media is reporting that the match, who saw the arrival of thousands of American football fans who stayed and visited the city last weekend, brought 80 million euros to the city, according to early estimates from the local government, although that number could be much higher. It is reported there was a hotel occupancy reaching 90 percent across the entire region. It is expected that the spenditure in bars and restaurants brought in 21 million euros alone.

Big investment for Real Madrid and a return is all but confirmed

There were over 78,610 people at the Bernabéu (more than during the last Clásico against Barcelona, best attendance at the stadium since a Clásico in March 2019, and the best since the stadium reopened a few years ago). Early predictions say Real Madrid could have won between 7-8 million euros, a relief for the club after the failed attempt to make the stadium a concert venue, that was cancelled due to neighbours complaining about the noise, forcing the club to spend more money to make it soundproof.

According to reporter Roberto Gómez from Marca, one of the teams (presumably Miami, as they acted as locals and won the match) has already booked the luxury Hotel Palace for next year, which confirms their intention to return next year.

