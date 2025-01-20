NFL divisional round ends with huge upset nobody expected

HQ

The divisional round of NFL playoffs has ended, and there is a major surprise among the four finalists for the AFC and NFC finals, which will lead to the Super Bowl. During the weekend, Detroit Lions, who was predicted to reach the Super Bowl for their first time in history, after a stellar 15-2 regular season, lost to Washington Commanders, a team described as a "laughingstock" by Frank Schwab, senior writer from Yahoo Sports.

The match between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders ended 45-31. Nobody expected this loss for Detroit Lions after such a great regular season with only two defeates. Meanwhile, Commanders, who hadn't won a post-season match since 2005, reaches the NFC Conference Final. Last time they reached this final, they ended up winning it and then the Super Bowl (pitting the winners from the two conferences) in 1991, known by then as Washington Redskins.

Washington Commanders will face Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated Los Angeles Rams 28-22. Meanwhile, current Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs defeated as expected Houston Texans 23-14, and Buffalo Bills defeated Baltimore Ravens in the most tight game, 27-25.

When do the NFL Conference finals take place?

The NFC Final between Eagles and Commanders will take place on Sunday January 26, at 21:00 CET (Central European Time), 20:00 GMT. Right after, the AFC Final between Chiefs and Bills will take place on Monday, January 27, at 00:30 CET.