NFL Conference Championship matches set following action-packed Divisional Playoffs

We're in the final stages of the NFL season. Only three games remain, with the two Conference Championships happening this coming weekend and then eventually being followed by Super Bowl LX in just shy of three weeks. With this being the case, we now know the four teams who are still alive and which four teams crumbled during the Divisional Playoffs.

The first match of the Divisional round saw the Buffalo Bills travel to Empower Field to face the Denver Broncos, for a close match that went the distance. In the end, the Bills' season ended in heartbreak again, as a late turnover saw the Broncos take charge, storm down the field, score a field goal and win 33-30. However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Colorado-based team as star quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the last moments of the game, meaning his season is now over.

As for who the Broncos will welcome to Empower Field for the AFC Championship game on January 25, it will be the AFC's former behemoth. The New England Patriots advanced onwards after dispatching the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, in a dominant 28-16 victory that saw the Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud deliver a disaster-class that included four interceptions...

Over in the NFC, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks reminded the league why they finished as the cream of the crop by welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Lumen Field, only to kick them out three hours later after a complete trouncing that totalled 41-6 in the home team's favour. So, the 49ers will not have a homefield advantage Super Bowl like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 (Super Bowl LX is being played at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco).

This means that the NFC Championship on January 25 (happening after the AFC Championship) will run through Seattle, with the Seahawks' opponent being a familiar rival. The Los Angeles Rams will be coming to town after ending the Chicago Bears' season prematurely, despite being the visiting team who had to travel to Soldier Field on the frosty shores of Lake Michigan. It was a close game that saw the home team deliver a good effort, but the experienced Rams came out on top 20-17, meaning the NFC West will have a team in the Super Bowl.

As for the Conference Championship times, see this information below.



AFC Championship - New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos - 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET on January 25

NFC Championship - Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks - 23:30 GMT on January 25/00:30 CET on January 26



Are you surprised by any of this weekend's NFL scores?