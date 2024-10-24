NFL broadens its influence over Europe and will reach more countries in 2025

HQ

NFL, the world's largest American football league, is growing its fanbase outside the US. It is already popular in Brazil, Japan, Germany and England.

This month of October, taking advantage of the break in the Premier League, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted two matches, between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, and between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

England's national team's Wembley Stadium also hosted on October 20 a New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match, all three of them were quickly sold out.

A few weeks later, Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena will also hold its second ever NFL match, between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers. Over a month before the match, November 10, the tickets are sold out.

Can NFL reach the rest of Europe?

London and Munich transform themselves during NFL match days, welcoming thousands of American football fans. But each year there are more and more local residents joining them.

Can that extend to other parts of Europe?

In 2025, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu will host a NFL match around September or October, the first time an NFL is held in Spain, where the sport and the competition are barely known, and football (or soccer as americans call it) is barely known. But the same could be said in England, and their association has been a huge success, and a boost for their local economies during their league's breaks.