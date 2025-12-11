NFL announces new dates for their International Games series: Munich in 2026 and 2028

HQ

NFL continues to export their sport, and they have announced two new dates in their International Series: Munich will host regular season NFL games in 2026 and 2028. The new dates join Berlin, which will host NFL games in 2027 and 2029.

The news comes after a deal was made between NFL, the City of Munich and the football club FC Bayern Munich, which will lease their stadium Allianz Arena. They will not be the first NFL games in Minich, as Bayern's stadium already hosted NFL games in 2022 and 2024. According to NFL, Germany is a key market for the NFL with more than 20 million fans of the sport, the largest fanbase in Europe.

The NFL has already confirmed several NFL games international, including one in Melbourne, one in Rio de Janeiro and two in London, with more games to be announced later. Alongside the NFL games, they also plan activities to promote flag football, the non-contact format of the sport that will make their Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028.