NFL announces all International Games in 2025 with dates and teams: London, Madrid, Berlin, Dublin...
NFL announces the International slate with games taking place in Dublin, London, Madrid, Berlin, and São Paulo.
HQ
The National Football League (NFL) is trying to grow its international fanbase, and every year plans more matches to be played outside of the US.
We already knew that some NFL games will be played in cities like London and Madrid next year, and today NFL has announced the full 2025 international slate, with exact dates, times and teams for all matchups in Brazil, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain.
São Paulo, Brazil: Los Angeles Chargers vs. TBD (September 5) - Corinthians Arena
Dublin, Ireland: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (September 28) - Croke Park
London, UK: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns (October 5) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, UK: Denver Broncs vs. New York Jets (October 12) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, UK: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (October 19) - Wembley Stadium
Berlin, Germany: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts (November 9) - Olympic Stadium
Madrid, Spain: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins (November 16) - Santiago Bernabéu Stadium