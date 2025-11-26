Neymar's nightmare continues as he suffers another injury and won't play again in 2025

HQ

The return of Neymar Jr. to his original club Santos in Brazil has not been a happy reunion, as the former star from Barcelona and PSG has not managed to gain a good sporting rhythm with questionable performances with and without the ball and is still marred by injuries in a knee that has not fully recovered after the long injury that had him sidelined for nearly a year while in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old missed a match last Monday due to dimscomfort, and it has been reported on Wednesday that he suffers a meniscus injury and will be ruled out for the remainder of the Brasileirão season, that ends on December 7th.

It is a double nightmare for Neymar, who will see from the bench the potential relegation of Santos, currently in the relegation zone, with only three matches to go. Worse of all for him, it further complicates his presence at World Cup 2026: coach Carlo Ancelotti has him on the shortlist, but Neymar needs to prove he can play... and he is running out of time. Instead, he suffers another injury, the fourth in 2025.