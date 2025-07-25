Neymar's embarrassment with Santos: celebrating a goal that wasn't and quarrelling with a fan

HQ

Neymar Jr.'s return to Santos, his original club before signing for Barcelona, is anything but pretty. The star has failed to make an impact, dropping Santos into the relegation zone, and fans are getting tired that he seems to bring more controversies than goals. The last one happened last night, in a 2-1 defeat against Sport Club Internacional.

His torment started when he emphatically celebrated a goal that hadn't crossed the goal line. He started celebrating without checking if the ball had fully entered, stopped at the last second by the goalkeeper.

"This guy disrespects Santos' own fans. Honestly, he may be a star, but a guy like that only poisons the team and will end up sinking Santos", fan Luan Rodrigo said on X.

Shortly after, he engaged in a heated argument with a fan watching the game. On X, LucasManetta jokes that he has one more tantrum than goals scored in 2025. Since joining Santos in February 2025 and ending a 16-month goal drought with a penalty, he has only scored five goals in 15 appearances, only one in the league.

According to EFE, the fan demanded that he "honor the shirt", while Neymar responded that he was "giving his all" on the pitch. And last Saturday, Neymar provoked the fans of the newly promoted and more humble club Mirassol: he pointed at his Santos crest and raised his index finger to his mouth, ordering the crowd to be quiet. Santos ended up losing the game.