Neymar undergoes knee surgery after saving Santos from relegation

Neymar's comeback season with Santos has been marred with injuries and controversies, but he had a late surge as he helped his club to avoid relegation in Brazil, including scoring a hat-trick in one of his latest matches, even when he was still recovering from knee injuries.

Now that the season is over, Neymar has undergone surgery on his left knee to repair his meniscus. He has been playing most of the year with that injury, and now the clock is ticking for him to recover, train and regain his best shape to enter into Carlo Ancelotti's squad for Brazil in World Cup 2026.

To do that, he will need to stay active, and despite rumours that he would move elsewhere, including talks that he would go to Inter Miami to rejoin Leo Messi (something the North American club rejected), it now sounds more likely that Neymar will remain at Santos, with a new deal expected to be announced, as his contract ends at the end of the year.

Do you think Neymar will end up making into Ancelotti's list for World Cup 2026?