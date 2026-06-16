Neymar seen training for the first time for World Cup today, ruled out for group stage

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Neymar was included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad list for World Cup at the last minute, and a week after that, he got injured again, raising doubts if he would be replaced at the last minute for another player in Brazil's pre-list. In the end that did not happen, and Brazil has already debuted in World Cup, drawing 1-1 to Morocco. But Neymar wasn't there.

In fact, Neymar has not done any physical work in training until now, Tuesday June 16, according to GeGlobo, and is unlikely to feature in the other two group statge matches. The Brazilian outlet reveals that Brazil's number 10 trained in the pitch for the first time since the national team arrived in New Jersey, United States, for World Cup, doing some exercises and kicking some balls, but not participating in tactical activity.

According to GeGlobo, the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has been emphasizing behind the scenes that Neymar is not only treating his injury, but also training physically within the limitations imposed by his calf, and focused on him not losing too much muscle condition, focusing on cardiovascular exercises.

What's next for Brazil in World Cup 2026:



Brazil vs. Haiti: Saturday June 20, 02:30 CEST, 01:30 BST



Scotland vs. Brazil: Thursday June 25, 00:00 CEST, 23:00 BST (of Wednesday)



After the 1-1 draw with Morocco, Brazil is third in the group, with Scotland as the group leaders after beating Haity 1-0. Neymar is not expected to play in those matches, and would target a return for the second part of the tournament, from round of 32 onwards...