Neymar remains in Santos for the entirety of 2026 to "fulfill the remaining dreams of my career"

HQ

Neymar Jr. returned to his original club Santos in 2025, and will remain there for the entirety of 2026. It initially sounded like a brief intermission in his career, with hopes to return to elite football in 2026 after the nightmare of Saudi Arabia, but the 33-year-old Brazilian striker did not have too much regularity with the club due to injuries.

His year at Santos wasn't the best, with the club dangling from a thread in the Brasileirão and some disagreements between Neymar and the fans, unhappy with his performances. However, at the end of the season, Neymar helped the club avoid relegation, including a hat-trick, and now the former Barcelona and PSG star has signed a contract extension until December 2026.

"It's here where I want to fulfill the remaining dreams of my career", said Neymar, who knows that in Santos he will find greater regularity than in other clubs, with the ultimate goal of entering into Carlo Ancelotti's list for World Cup 2026, once he recovers from the surgery he underwent at the end of the year on his left knee.