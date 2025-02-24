Neymar Jr. scores first Olympic Goal in his best match since he returned for Santos

HQ

When Neymar Jr. returned to Santos, the Brazilian club where he played before going to Barcelona and Paris, everyone wondered how long it would take him to recover his form. He was one of the best players in the world, but after barely playing for two years due to injuries at 33, some doubt he will completely recover.

However, last night, some of the magic was back, in 3-0 away victory for Santos againts Inter de Limeira, a key victory for the team to qualify for the quarter-finals in the Paulistão tournament. Neymar was key to the victory, assiting the two goals by Tiquinho Soares and scoring an "Olympic goal", straight from the corner. It is his first goal scored that way, a type of goal that neither Cristiano or Messi have managed to score yet.

It was his second goal for Santos in his second tenure for Santos, one that will supposedly only last six months, as Neymar has eyed a possible return to Europe, probably Barcelona, or the North American MLS, where he could rejoin Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami.