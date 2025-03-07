Neymar Jr. returning to Brazilian national squad for the first time since 2023

HQ

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers return later this month, after a long period (the last time national squads gathered was in November). And Brazil is actually in a fragile position, having won just five of the 12 matches played so far, being fifth in the table, behind Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador and Colombia.

The good news is that, for the upcoming March games, Neymar Jr. will return, after nearly a year and a half away from the Canarinha. But Neymar's recent return to the football pitch after barely playing anything last year due to his injury, and with a good state of form (3 goals and 3 assists in 7 appearances since he returned to Santos, including a career first Olympic goal) earned him the trust of coach Dorival Júnior, and his name figures in the call published on Thursday.

Brazil's upcmoing games include at home against Colombia on March 20, and as visitors against Argentina on March 25.

Neymar Jr. last played for Brazil in October 2023, when he suffered a injury in a match against Uruguay (one of the first Matchdays for the ongoing qualifiers for the World Cup 2026. He is still the second player with more caps for Brazil, 128 (behind Cafú, 142) and is the top scorer of the team 79 goals.

Neymar will join with his compatriots, including Alisson Becker (recently hailed as Liverpool's savioir in Champions League) and Madrid and Barcelona strikers Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Raphinha. Endrick from Real Madrid was left out, as well as Antony, the "meme" player from Manchester United who is recently performing much better than usual as a loanee at Betis.