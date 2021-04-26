Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Fortnite

Neymar Jr is coming to Fortnite tomorrow

He's the first professional athlete to join the game.

Fornite has been on a roll recently with it adding some of the most iconic characters from film and gaming, but it's latest addition especially is one that we never saw coming. Starting tomorrow (April 27), Brazilian football player Neymar Jr is joining the game and he will be the very first professional athlete to do so.

Players who own the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass will be able to complete a series of football-related quests to be able to unlock his outfit and some additional goodies. Some of the items that you can grab for completing these quests include a Soccer Ball Emote Toy, the Matador Loading Screen, the Joia Trophy Back Bling, and the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe.

You can find more details on these quests and more here.

Fortnite

Thanks, IGN.

