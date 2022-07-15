Cookies

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Neymar Jr. has been named as a PUBG: Battlegrounds ambassador

The football superstar will collaborate with Krafton over in-and-out of game activations.

HQ

Krafton has announced the latest individual who has been named as a PUBG: Battlegrounds ambassador, and this time around the honour has fallen to Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr.

As part of this partnership between the game and the football legend, we're told that Neymar Jr. will be hosting a variety of in-and-out of game activations. This started with a special live stream yesterday but will include other activities as well, of which are yet to be named. All we are told is that they will be announced at a later date.

"Participating in PUBG is amazing," said Neymar Jr. "I'm very proud to be a part of this new project and I can't wait to play on the new map."

This comes as PUBG: Battlegrounds recently launched the new map Deston, which is now available to check out and play in-game.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

