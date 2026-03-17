Neymar is "sad an upset" after being left out by Ancelotti for the friendlies with Brazil

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming friendly games against France on March 26 and Croatia on March 31, and Neymar Jr. wasn't on the list. It has been known for a long time that Neymar's biggest hope is to make it into the World Cup next summer, but his long series of injuries could prevent him from making it into the competition.

Being left out of the squad for the friendly games was a blow for the former Barça and PSG star, who said to be "upset and sad" for not having been called: "I'm going to speak because I can't stay silent. Obviously, I'm upset and sad about not being called up, but my focus remains the same: day after day, training session after training session, match after match," Neymar said to MadHouseTV after a Kings League game (via Marca).

Ancelotti explains why Neymar was left out of the squad for Brazil

Neymar last played for Brazil in October 2023. Ancelotti doesn't rule him out, but explained that Neymar "is not at his 100%, and right now, we need players who are in perferct conditions". "Everyone who plays is on the list, as we're concerned about big names like Militao, Bruno Guimaraes, Estevao, Rodrygo... to whom I wish a speedy recovery. But this is a list of those who are physically fit, because we want to play two very important, high-intensity matches with a very short break, including travel."