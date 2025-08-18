Neymar in tears as Santos loses 6-0 at home and fans literally turn their backs on him

HQ

Since his arrival back to Santos, the club that started it all for Neymar Jr., fans have been mostly unhappy, complaining about the star attitude on and off the pitch. But arguably he reached rock bottom last night, in perhaps one of the worst moments of his career, as he was seen crying on the field, helpless, unable to stop a 6-0 thrashing against Vasco de Gama, at the Brasileirao, playing at home.

The defeat leaves Santos two points above relegation zone and meant that the manager, Cleber Xavier, was fired hours after the match. From the six goals, five happened within a ten minute time-frame, including two goals by former Inter, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern and Aston Villa player Philippe Coutinho.

Fans watching live at the stadium reportedly turned their backs from the match to protest abaot the match. And Neymar said fans "have every right to protest, obviously without using violence", even if "they want to curse and insult, they're in their right", he said (via BBC Sport).

Neymar added that he's "never felt anything like that in his life" and the tears were from anger. "Unfortunately, I can't help in every way." But after 21 games and only six goals and three assists since his return, fans are getting tired, seeing how Santos is close to relegation again, after spending last year in second division for the first time in history.