Neymar in talks to join MLS team and compete against Messi and Suárez

Brazilian star Neymar Júnior, formerly from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the most recognisable faces from the Saudi Pro League, currently at Al Hilal since 2023. However, Neymar has barely played, because of his ACL injury in October 2023 with Brazil, and now has not been registered for the Saudi League, due to limits in foreign players, meaning he could only play in the Asian Champions League.

Al-Hilal is working to convince Neymar to stay, and even the Saudi Pro League is trying to at least have him sign for other Saudi club, hoping to make Neymar the ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, to be held in Saudi Arabia. However, Givemesport reports that Neymar is in preliminary talks to change continent and go to Chicago Fire FC, in the MLS.

According to these reports, Chicago Fire is the only club that has Neymar on their "Discovery List", a process which grants them exclusive rights to negotiate. Inter Miami, which already has former Barcelona players Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, would naturally be interested in signing Neymar and reunite the "MSN", but other financial controls could prevent that from happening.

Chicago Fire, founded in 1998, won the MLS title on their debut year, but haven't won a major title since the Supporters' Shield in 2003 (awarded to the best team from the regular season, before playoffs). Fire hasn't reached playoffs since 2017, but Neymar could boost the team.

Chicago Fire has a few months to negotiate for Neymar, as the MLS transfer window opens from January 31 to April 23.