Neymar has spent more than 11,000 hours in Counter Strike 2

With his recent return to Santos in Brazil, the club that saw him grow up until his signing for FC Barcelona more than 10 years ago, all kinds of speculation has arisen regarding his future. According to rumours, the Brazilian player has signed a six-month contract to be able to return to Europe in the summer and be ready for the World Cup. All of that has led to new reports linking him with a return to the Catalan capital.

However, Neymar has suffered a large number of injuries for years, including his ankle and knee ligaments. His time at Al-Hilal was quite disastrous due to injuries, where he only played seven games in a year and a half. Amidst all this talk, the Brazilian podcast Flow Games has shown a photo of Neymar's Steam account with 11,342 hours in Counter-Strike 2, which is equivalent to 472 days. The sequel to Counter Strike came out on September 27, 2023, so it seems physically impossible for him to have played that amount of hours. Maybe he is a magician not only on the pitch...

Looks like between injury and injury he has had a lot of time to play. It is a fact that the Barça sports management, with Deco at the helm, would have to take into account if they consider signing him in the summer. It will be necessary to see how he performs with Santos when he recovers his physical form in order to judge him.