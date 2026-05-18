Neymar goes to World Cup 2026: Ancelotti reveals list with Vinícius, Raphinha and more

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The soap opera is over: Neymar will be at World Cup with Brazil, ending perhaps the biggest mystery of the World Cup 2026 squads. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has just revealed the 26-man list for the competition, and the 34-year-old forward is in it, despite reasonable doubts about his fitness: a long history of serious injuries and very poor sporting results with his current club Santos.

On Sunday, Neymar starred in a bizarre protest when he was substituted in the 65th minute by mistake of the fourth referee, who wrongly wote down the numbers on his board, Neymar even went straight to the TV cameras to prove it was a mistake and protest, knowing he needed every second to prove himself to the coach.

In the end, Neymar is in the list alongside famous forwards like Vinícius, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Martinelli and Endrick, who likely earned his participation thanks to his loan to Lyon from Real Madrid.

Brazil squad for World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers



Alisson (Liverpool)



Ederson (Fenerbahce)



Weverton (Grêmio)



Defenders



Marquinhos (PSG)



Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)



Bremer (Juventus)



Ibáñez (Al Ahli)



Léo Pereira (Flamengo)



Wesley (Roma)



Danilo (Flamengo)



Alex Sandro (Flamengo)



Douglas Santos (Zenit)



Midfielders



Casemiro (Manchester United)



Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)



Fabinho (Al Ittihad)



Danilo (Botafogo)



Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)



Forwards



Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)



Raphinha (Barcelona)



Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)



Luiz Henrique (Zenit)



Igor Thiago (Brentford)



Endrick (Lyon/Real Madrid)



Martinelli (Arsenal)



Rayan (Bournemouth)



Neymar (Santos)

