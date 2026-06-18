Neymar confirmed to miss Brazil's must-win match against Haiti on Saturday

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It is official: Neymar will not travel to Philadelphia for Brazil's second match of the World Cup against Haiti. "He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process" confirmed the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in a statement on Thursday.

It's been only one day since Neymar, who suffered a calf injury before World Cup (on May 17, one day before coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his squad) and started training on the pitch, even if he didn't participate in tactical training, likely for the must-win match against Haiti on Saturday, June 20 at 02:30 CEST, 01:30 BST.

Neymar has not played with the senior team since October 17, 2023, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee, that also ruined his short stint at the Saudi Pro League. Expectations are high for the 34-year-old player, but some doubt he will perform like he used to do... and for that to happen, Brazil needs to qualify for the knockout stages, which is not a guarantee after the 1-1 draw with Morocco.