Nexus Mods makes big increase to its Premium subscription price

Nexus Mods has been one of if not the best place to go to modify your games for quite some time now, and recently there has been an increased interest in the site with everyone going back to Fallout and wanting to modify it for some extra fun.

However, as announced on a recent news piece from Nexus Mods, it's not all fun and games, and at the end of the day a business is being run over there. The price of both monthly and annual Premium subscriptions to the service is set to increase by quite a large amount.

The current monthly cost £4.99 and annually that jumps to £49.99. However, from the 17th of June these prices are set to increase to the following:

Monthly





USD $8.99 plus tax



GBP £7.19 plus tax



EUR €8.39 plus tax



Annual





USD $89.99 plus tax



GBP £71.99 plus tax



EUR €83.99 plus tax



So, what do you get with a Nexus Mods Premium subscription? Well, as soon as you get the subscription, you get rid of ads on the website, forever, whether you keep that subscription or not. Also, you get quicker downloads with no limitations, as well as the ability to grab collections without searching for individual mods. Finally, Nexus Mods uses this money to give back to its creators, and has sent them over $8 million since it was founded.

This is the third time Nexus Mods has ever increased its prices for a Premium service, but as with many other companies and services, the price increase is coming from the global economic situation right now.