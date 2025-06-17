Nexus Mod owner steps down after 24 years

HQ

Robin Scott, AKA Dark0ne, has decided it's time to hang up his hat. After creating Nexus Mods, the most-popular modding site in the world, and running it for 24 years, he's moving on to new adventures.

"I didn't set out to build a business," Scott wrote in a post on Nexus Mods. "I just wanted to make a place where modders could share their work without worrying it would vanish into the internet either the next time a fansite went offline or a publisher decided they were done with it."

"This site has been my entire adult life. Every single day, for over two decades, I've been 'on call', whether it was fixing issues, reading feedback, pushing updates, or getting pulled into the latest bit of community drama. It's been rewarding, sometimes chaotic, often exhausting and always personal," he continued.

Scott has sold Nexus Mods to an unknown buyer, which will be taking over the leadership of the site. However, he's quick to inform that this isn't some "corporate 'exit' or backroom deal." Instead, Scott sees the transition as something most users won't even notice, as he revealed he's already been stepping back from his role bit by bit for a while now.