Next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will include free DLC inspired by the Netflix show

This past weekend just saw the conclusion of the first WitcherCon, an event that featured a bunch of panels and shows about all things The Witcher. The event not only gave us a release date for the second season of the Netflix show starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, but it also revealed a new animated show arriving this August, as well as touching a little further on the planned new-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The update is still slated to be arriving this year, although we have no official date, but CD Projekt Red has revealed that when it lands, it will include a variety of new free DLC inspired by the Netflix show. We don't know exactly what that is, we're simply told "more info coming soon", but if we had to hedge our bets, we can probably look forward to some new armour or character appearances that reflects how the different characters look in the show.

Check out the trailer for the second season of The Witcher below.