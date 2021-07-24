Next-gen GTA Online will include special vehicle upgrades

Despite the fact that GTA V has been out for nearly eight years, it's still a massively popular title, largely these days thanks to the success of GTA Online. Well, even though the base game was available on the last-last-gen consoles (PS3 and Xbox 360), Rockstar is bringing it to the new-gen consoles later this year, but we still don't have all that many details as to what that may include.

Recently Rockstar took to Twitter to start dishing out some details on the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game, mentioning that "select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more."

The developer went one step further, by also noting that "these special upgrades will be available only on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV", meaning last-gen players will be missing out on these extra goodies.

There isn't a whole lot to dive into about the new-gen iteration of the game here, but it does beg the question if Rockstar will also bring these improvements to the PC version of the game. Still with the release date for the new-gen version of GTA V planned for November 11, Rockstar also used the tweet to tell fans to "stay tuned for more details."