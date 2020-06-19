Next-gen games from Bioware and DICE teased during EA Play

You're watching Advertisements

While we got a handful of announcements about current-gen titles during EA Play last night, we also got a glimpse of the future via a short segment that teased the publisher's next-gen plans.

During the streamed event we got to see some lovely looking cars from Criterion, a glimpse of something dark and foreboding from Bioware, epic battles from DICE, and the next game from EA Motive. Let's break down what we saw.

Whatever Criterion is working on, it's going to have four-wheels and, by the looks of it, split-screen. Naturally, the visuals look crisp but we're also told that the new hardware will get us into the race faster than ever before. You gotta love those SSDs.

Then we got a brief look at whatever Bioware is working on next. It sure looks like Dragon Age 4 as you'll see in the attached trailer (and the screengrab below), even if nothing specific is shown beyond some atmospheric scenery that could conceivably be something else.

Next up was a shooter from DICE. We didn't get any concrete details but they showed a heavily-populated battlefield. That being the case, we're going to go out on a limb and suggest that the studio is probably working on a new Battlefield game for next-gen consoles. "We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before," we were teased.

Finally, closing out the next-gen tease, we got a look at a little sliver of gameplay from EA Motive's unannounced game, which looks like it's built around crazy physics, although the way the gameplay was presented it's hard to tell much more about it.

Take a look at the four next-gen games in the attached trailer and let us know which of these games you might be tempted by when it comes time to play them on PS5 and Xbox Series X.