Next-gen consoles assumed to get delayed due to COVID-19

The coronavirus is putting a serious strain on society right now, specifically in European countries. While there are several really series issues involved, including an increasing death count, there are also less groundbreaking ones that still will have quite the impact.

That includes video games. We've already seen how the virus has led to the cancellation of E3 this year, and if the research firm DFC Intelligence is to be believed, we also have "a strong likelihood" that Playstation 5 and/or Xbox Series X will be delayed. Here's what they had to say in their report:

"Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems. There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected.

Currently the economy is in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted."

Fortunately, it's not only doom and gloom as DFC Intelligence notes that there's is no shortage of demand for these both consoles and that the coronavirus crisis should be fairly short-term:



"The good news is that consumer demand is likely to be stronger than ever. Demand will far exceed supply and long-term that could increase overall sales. In addition, the abundance of government and public caution should help assure this is a comparatively short-term crisis.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will release to record consumer demand. The challenge Sony and Microsoft face is making sure they release systems that meet expectations. Given the current situation, waiting to make sure they get the initial product right is the most prudent choice."

It really doesn't sound too farfetched that at least one of the new consoles will be impacted by this. Which one of them do you think is most at risk?

Thanks Forbes