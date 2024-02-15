Next Xbox console to be unveiled at Christmas

HQ

While everyone's attention tonight during the Official Xbox Podcast was on games and their availability (which we now know there will only be four multiplatform first-party titles, and that Activision Blizzard and Diablo IV are coming to Game Pass in March), Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty also talked about the future of XBox's business as a hardware manufacturer, and dropped an important piece of news: A future Xbox console unveiling will take place next holidays.

Nothing has been revealed about this new model beyond the fact that it exists, although it is possible that it is a handheld Xbox, which would fit perfectly with the vision that executives have talked about of playing any game, anywhere, on any screen, but always within the Xbox ecosystem.

They are also working on the next generation of Xbox consoles (Bond seemed to be talking about two different devices here) that will have the biggest "technical leap" to date.