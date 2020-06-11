Cookies

JETT: The Far Shore

Next up from Superbrothers is Jett: The Far Shore

The atmospheric sci-fi adventure game is preparing to take off later this year.

The next title from Superbrothers (this one has been co-created with Pine Scented) was one of the many games shown tonight during Sony's gameplay reveal, and it looks to be an atmospheric game about interstellar exploration. It's called Jett: The Far Shore and it's coming in "Holiday 2020" to PS5 (at the very least).

As we saw from the trailer, the game has a very poignant feel as we have to leave our planet behind to "carve out a future" beyond the stars. It also has a what sounds like a soaring soundtrack by SCNTFC that really sets the scene. Consider us intrigued.

JETT: The Far Shore

