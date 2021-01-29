Next Tomb Raider will tie the old and new games together

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a while since we heard anything about the future for Tomb Raider games, and obviously Crystal Dynamics thought the same thing. In a new community update video, they had plenty to reveal about things to come.

I turns out the next game in the series will tie the reboot trilogy and the older games together. The Tomb Raider franchise game director, Will Kerslake, says:

"We've got big ambitions for the future of Tomb Raider. Our origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara's early days when she was forged into a survivor, became a hero and ultimately the Tomb Raider. But the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, travelling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces."

He continues by explaining their plans:

"We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design's and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines.

With Tomb Raider's extensive history, this is not an easy task, and we ask for patience as we go through the development process. We don't have plans for a major game announcement in the near future."

Shadow of the Tomb Raider from 2018 was the last major game in the series, and as Crystal Dynamics says, don't expect announcements anytime soon.

Thanks, VGC.