Tekken 7

Next Tekken 7 fighter comes from Poland

The fighter is still getting new content despite releasing in 2017.

The three by far best fighting games of the last generation are Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tekken 7. All of those have been continuously fleshed out further with really interesting DLC-content since release, and yesterday, it was revealed that the oldest one of them is about to get a new fighter this spring.

We're talking about Tekken 7, and it was during the latest Japanese Fighting Game Roundtable that a yet-to-be-named character was announced. It's clearly a brand new addition, a female and she comes from Poland. Judging by the very first teaser, she seems to be a political hot shot and launches for all formats (PC, PlayStation and Xbox) during early spring.

A full presentation is to be expected "soon" - and when that happens, you'll be able to read about it here on Gamereactor. Check out the teaser below:

