Next Star Wars Celebration to be held in Japan... in 2025

The Star Wars Celebration event took place over the long Easter weekend, and boy did it really deliver the goods on the Star Wars front. Be it upcoming movies and series, trailers, casting reveals, and more, Star Wars fans really got their fill at the convention that was held in London. But what's next for Star Wars Celebration and where will the next show be held?

The answer to that question is Japan... in 2025. As revealed by Disney to round out the show, Star Wars Celebration will next be back in 2025 between April 18-20, and will be based in Japan. There is no extra information about the host city or venue, meaning we'll just have to wait until likely sometime in 2024 before those details are shared, but regardless, if you're interested in heading to the Land of the Rising Sun for some sci-fi news, you know when to book a flight for.