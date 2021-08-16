LIVE
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Next Pokémon Presents is set for Wednesday, will reveal new details for the upcoming Pokémon titles

We will get more information about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before the past weekend, Pokémon Company announced that it will hold the next Pokémon Presents livestream right this Wednesday, August 18.

At 6:00 a.m. PDT, the company expects to bring us some new details about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you're interested, you can watch the show on the official PokémonYouTube channel.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on November 19, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus should be arriving on the same platform on January 28, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

