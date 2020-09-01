Next Paper Mario could feature less RPG elements than The Origami King

You're watching Advertisements

The hardcore fans and Nintendo seemingly haven't agreed on how the Paper Mario series should evolve in the future. Many people didn't like how Paper Mario: Sticker Star left the RPG part behind to focus more on action instead, and the latest installment - Paper Mario: The Origami King - has also continued in this direction.

And it looks like this is something we probably should get used to. In an interview with Eurogamer, Producer, Kensuke Tanabe, reveals that while nothing is set in stone yet for future games regarding the RPG aspect, they have chosen another direction in the last few games and "stuck to that decision so far":

"When developing Paper Mario: Sticker Star, one of our goals was to move away a bit from the traditional RPG style. Nintendo has another RPG series starring Mario and we wanted to distance ourselves from it by making an adventure game with a focus on solving puzzles.

Even though we've stuck to that decision so far, we haven't decided yet whether or not we will keep doing so in the future. Personally speaking, I want to keep developing Paper Mario games that are both innovative and unique."

Do you like the more action-oriented Paper Mario games better or would you like Nintendo to take the series back to its roots?

