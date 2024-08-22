Next of Kin starts innocently enough with a car journey to a small town. We take on the role of Thomas, an ordinary man in his prime, who has bought a house with his wife Martha. The first thing that strikes me is that the graphics are cosy and inviting. It looks like Stardew Valley or an old Nintendo game in two dimensions. That illusion is broken pretty quickly. This is not a charming adventure but a rather hard-chewed indie game that deals with heavy topics. You will face the consequences of mental illness and be confronted with what it can do to people.

It's hard not to be impressed by how dark this story gets over the course of the adventure. Like all exciting stories, you are lulled into a false sense of security. That's also why it's hard to reveal details about the story itself without spoiling the experience for you. It took me 81 minutes to watch the credits. It's designed to get you through the adventure in one or two sittings. This is a conscious decision by Spelkväll Games. They don't want to waste your precious time unnecessarily. Once the story starts, it goes very fast. It starts with your wife disappearing, you've lost your memory and have to figure out what really happened. We've seen stories like this before and a character with no memory is not original. To unravel the mystery, you can talk to people in the village, find artefacts and examine items to unlock your memories.

To get the most out of this, you need to accept that these are difficult topics to discuss. Mental illness can take many forms and have consequences such as suicide. I found the contrast between the graphics, game design and narrative to be great. On the one hand, you are met with beautiful environments, amusing characters and on the other hand you get to witness terrible things that can happen to a person. There is a darkness to this that initially hides under the surface, reinforced by the music. There is unfortunately a limited amount of music, which repeats itself over and over again. Some pieces are really well done but they unfortunately become repetitive when heard too often, despite the short playing time. There are no recorded voices but all characters speak via text.

For the price of two litres of fizzy pop, you get a very personal and intimate story about two people and their challenges in life. Mental illness is something that many people come into contact with in real life and although it's not one of the most poignant things I've experienced, it's important to talk about these topics. I think it is handled respectfully. I wouldn't be surprised if the developers somehow have personal frames of reference to this. The detail work in the script permeates the adventure. The protagonists grow as characters over the course of the adventure. There is always something to think about and whether what happens has a different explanation. That's why the dialogue is the best thing about the title. This is also where you find the strength of the product.

Overall, it's a short but passable experience that tackles some pretty difficult topics of conversation. It's well acted and Spelkväll Games have created a pretty engaging story. Considering it's their first project, I'm curious to see what they might do in the future, with a bit more experience and money. Unfortunately, the music is repetitive and the gameplay doesn't captivate me. It gets monotonous not being able to interact with the world to that extent. I lack enough variety in the set-up. I think this would be better suited as an audiovisual novel than a regular game in its current form. That said, Spelkväll Games has potential as a developer. If they capitalise on the strengths and develop the weaknesses, the next title will be even better. If you can accept the flaws, you won't lose much by experiencing Thomas and Martha's story in Next of Kin.

