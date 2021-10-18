Next month Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting an expansion for creative builders

HQ

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get a big add-on this November that will put your decorating skills to the test. In "Happy Home Paradise" you design holiday apartments and outdoor areas for guests of a popular holiday destination. Various tourists visit "Paradise Planning Resort" to enjoy the vacations of their dreams and you make sure that their stay is unforgettable.

Each guest has their own likes and dislikes and you have to make sure that they feel comfortable in their new apartment. Inside, you can adjust the lighting mood and the soundscape to suit your customers' preferences. Individual objects can be provided with special visual effects to make them stand out from the crowd. When you are more experienced, you can change the size of the rooms, using partition walls, counters and columns.

You can also design the outside area with trees and paths, and decide the local weather conditions, the time of day and even the climate (however, terraforming is not allowed). On the main island of the holiday resort you will find vacant buildings that you can use to create a school, a restaurant, cafés, boutiques and even a hospital. After your work for the day is done, you will receive a new currency that you can use to buy furniture for your own home at the resort.

You can re-revisit your designed apartments and share them with others to show off your skills. Likewise, via online play you are allowed to check out the work of friends and strangers. If you feel like it, go invite your neighbours to your new employer to build them a holiday home there (you bribe them with chocolate pralines - that works every time). If you own an Amiibo (figurines and cards work) you can also create an individual relaxation area for the important NPCs like Isabelle, Timmy & Tommy and Co. After you have enough experience, you may even redesign and furnish the houses of the visitors of your own islands.

The Happy Home Paradise add-on costs €24.99 and it will be available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5. Anyone who buys the online membership "Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" at a price of €39.99 a year has access to the DLC as long as the membership is valid. All information about the major title update 2.0 can be found here.