Next Mass Effect development leads are mostly original trilogy veterans

Bioware: "Executive producer, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director are all trilogy vets."

Despite being announced back in late 2020, we haven't really heard anything from the next Mass Effect game, others than annual teasers on N7 Day (November 7, the official Mass Effect day). And the game still seems to be far off, as Bioware will first deliver Dragon Age: Dreadwolf before we get to visit space again.

But at least we know the game is in very capable hands. How do we know this, you might ask? Well, the Mass Effect content creator Kala Elizabeth wrote that on X, claiming that "leadership team is mostly original trilogy veteran devs". When someone asked her to back that statement up, Bioware's project director and executive producer Michael Gamble showed up and confirmed that "EP, Art Director, Creative Director, Game Director are all trilogy vets."

Basically, it's a team leadership that know exactly what made Mass Effect so great in the first place, which sounds very comforting.

