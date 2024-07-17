Next Like a Dragon game will be announced at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Earlier this month, we reported that Ryu ga Gotoku Studio said that we will be surprised by their next game in the Like a Dragon series. More specifically, a representative said:

"We can't tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you'll be surprised."

Now we know when we'll be surprised, because in a new livestream (via VGC), the studio now reveals that the next game in the series will be announced at the Tokyo Game Show. It's worth remembering that this doesn't automatically mean a sequel to their latest game, the acclaimed Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as the studio also has the Judgment series and has repeatedly released updated versions of its older titles.

None of this sounds particularly surprising though, so we're guessing it's something completely new. Why not experience the Like a Dragon series as a strategy game, or maybe it's the Dondoko Island mini-game that will now be a full-fledged Animal Crossing contender?

The Tokyo Game Show takes place in Tokyo (duh!) between September 26-29, and we'll be covering all the action as usual.