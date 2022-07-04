Next James Bond will be a "reinvention" of the secret agent

HQ

Ever since No Time to Die opened in theatres last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about who will take over the mantle of 007 now that Daniel Craig has exited the role following his five films portraying James Bond. Unfortunately, we still have no further information to share about who this individual will be, but 007 producer Barbara Broccoli has dished out some details about this process in an interview with Deadline.

It's noted by Broccoli that the next Bond will be a "reinvention" of the secret agent. As for what that means remains unclear, but could that mean the traditional values of what makes an actor suitable to play Bond are being torn down? Perhaps. It certainly couldn't be a bad thing.

Likewise, as for when we'll next get see 007 on the big screen, that won't be for some time, as Broccoli also added that the next movie won't even start shooting for a couple of years, meaning don't expect to see a Bond film in cinemas until 2025 at the earliest by the sounds of things.

Here is what Broccoli had to say in full:

"Nobody's in the running. We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

Who would you like to see cast as the next James Bond?