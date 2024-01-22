Next iPhone may get a dedicated camera button

HQ

Four months have passed since the iPhone 15 was unleashed on the world, but as usual the rumours about the next model are already hot and the latest industry gossip is that the phone will be equipped with a dedicated camera button. Not unlike what has been offered before on a number of different Xperia models.

As usual, Apple seems to be putting its own little stamp on the button, which is said to have touch functionality, allowing you to zoom in and out by swiping across it, a light touch for focus or a click to take a picture. And that doesn't sound too bad, it would definitely enhance the feeling and give the photography a more natural touch. Or what do you say?

Are you hoping for a dedicated camera button on the next iPhone?

