Next Halo could be a multiplatform game

The leaks and rumours continue, and this time it's nothing less than the crown jewel of Xbox itself - Halo and Master Chief, which is on the agenda. According to information from a job advert, the next big game in the series could be multiplatform.

The job description for a position as Lead Game Systems Designer at 343 Industries, who as you know are the ones responsible for the series (right now), literally describes a project for "all players, on all platforms".

So who knows, maybe Master Chief will appear on both Switch and PlayStation in the not too distant future. It's worth noting that most Microsoft games come out for Xbox and PC now, so it could be the case that this reference to "all platforms" could just mean the two that Microsoft currently is targeting.

How do you see the future of Halo as a potential multiplatform game?