Next generation of consoles seemingly set for 2028

HQ

There are a lot of rumours going around that suggest we'll be getting an upgraded version of the PS5 sometime next year, which would likely also mean that there will be an improved Xbox Series console to boot. But what about the actual next generation of consoles? When will they be arriving?

Judging by court documents that were released as part of the Federal Trade Commission's investigation into Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, documents reviewed and reported on by IGN, it's suggested that (what we'll call) PlayStation 6 and the next era of Xbox will be arriving in 2028.

The documents reveal that Microsoft expects the next batch of consoles to debut eight years after the PS5/Xbox Series generation started. Specifically, this is mentioned in regard to Microsoft's promise to bring Call of Duty to PlayStation for at least the next 10 years, if it was to complete its purchase of Activision Blizzard. The document states:

"This term would in any case go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028). Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement. The agreement also would ensure that Call of Duty console games are offered on PlayStation at parity with Xbox."

It should be said that this isn't a firm and locked in release date for the next era of console hardware, but it would align with what we have come to expect with new generations of console technology, as the PS5 and Xbox Series systems came out seven years after the PS4 and Xbox One.