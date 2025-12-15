Next Gen ATP Finals: schedule for first day (Wednesday December 17)

HQ

It's almost time for the last ATP Tournament of the year, the Next Gen ATP Finals, a tournament created in 2017 featuring only players no older than 20 years old, that has previously crowned players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Joao Fonseca last year, who, still 19, still qualified for this year's tournament, but retired due to injury.

The top seed, Jakub Mensik, also withdrew at the last minute and was replaced by the German Justin Engel. The eight players participating this year in the tournament, that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, are:



Learner Tien (USA), 28th in the world



Alexander Blockx (BEL), 115th in the world



Dino Prižmić (CRO), 127th in the world



Martín Landaluce (SPA), 135th in the world



Nicolai Budkov Kjær (NOR), 193th in the world



Nishesh Basavareddy (USA), 166th in the world



Justin Engel (GER), 187th in the world



Rafael Jódar (SPA), 196th in the world



ATP Next Gen finals draw and schedule on Day 1:

The tournaments works in the same way as the ATP Finals: the four players are divided in two groups, and face each other once: the top two players qualify for semifinals on Saturday, and the final will be on Sunday.

The draw was made and Tien, Landaluce, Budkov Kjaer and Jódar are in Group Blue, while Blockx, Prizmic, Basavareddy and Engel and in Group Red. The schedule for Wednesday, December 17, is at follows:



Dino Prizmic vs. Nisheish Basavareddy: 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT



Alexander Blockx vs. Justin Engel: Not before 13:00 CET, 11:GMT



Learner Tien vs. Rafael Jódar: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Martín Landaluce vs. Nicolai Budkov Kjaer: Right after the previous match



Will you follow the ATP Next-Gen finals 2025?