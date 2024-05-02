Next Fear Street film shown off in a short clip

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Soon it's time to go back to Shadyside High in the upcoming fourth film in the Fear Street series. A series of horror films based on R.L. Stine's books, this time focussing on a prom in the late 80s where a malevolent individual is on a killing spree.
Unlike the previous three films, Fear Street: Prom Queen, which is its official title, will be a standalone film directed by Matt Palmer. Exactly when it is planned to premiere is still unclear but already now we can check out a first clip from the production, and it seems that they have captured the 80s style well.
Are you looking forward to Fear Street: Prom Queen?