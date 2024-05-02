Next Fear Street film shown off in a short clip

HQ

Soon it's time to go back to Shadyside High in the upcoming fourth film in the Fear Street series. A series of horror films based on R.L. Stine's books, this time focussing on a prom in the late 80s where a malevolent individual is on a killing spree.

Unlike the previous three films, Fear Street: Prom Queen, which is its official title, will be a standalone film directed by Matt Palmer. Exactly when it is planned to premiere is still unclear but already now we can check out a first clip from the production, and it seems that they have captured the 80s style well.

Are you looking forward to Fear Street: Prom Queen?